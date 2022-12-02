Birthday Special: 5 roles which showcase Konkona Sen Sharma's versatility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Hailed as one of the best actresses in her generation, Konkona Sen Sharma has proved her mettle on the silver screen in numerous films over the past two decades.

As she rings in her 43rd birthday tomorrow, let's take a look at 5 of the most iconic roles in her filmography, which display her fine acting chops.



Indu Tyagi in Omkara

Portraying a simple village woman, Konkona as Indu Tyagi literally dives into the character, whether it's her mastery of the dialect and lingo or the innocence and geniality in her mannerisms. And her energy towards the climax, as the character transforms from a docile bystander to one who takes her life into her own hands, proves how ably Konkona can play multi-dimensional characters on screen.



Meenakshi Iyer in Mr. And Mrs. Iyer

Though one of the earliest stints in Konkona's career, her acting chops display a skill well beyond her years. Playing a Tamil Brahmin damsel, Konkona as Meenakshi expresses joy, pride and pain in the most palpable manner. Sequences like the one at the railway station in the end, showcase that sometimes Konkona can touch your heart with just her eyes, with no need for dialogue.



Madhvi Sharma in Page 3

As the ambitious journalist Madhvi, Konkona portrays a character who goes through a lot. Discovering the dark side of the film industry, witnessing a suicide attempt by her roommate and dealing with a closeted boyfriend, all leave a lot of scars on Madhvi's emotional quotient. Konkona shows the complexities in Madhvi's life in a compelling manner.



Shireen Aslam in Lipstick Under My Burkha

Possibly one of Konkona's most emotionally compelling characters, Shireen is a woman who displays an unnerving passion for making it out of her extremely painful situation with an abusive husband, multiple abortions and domestic oppression in the midst of her own aspirations for a better life. In both the helpless and hopeful moments of the film, one thing that always stood out was Konkona's nuanced expressions.



Bharti Mandal in Ajeeb Dastaans

One of the most offbeat roles portrayed by Konkana in her film career, Bharti Mandal is a Dalit woman who presents herself in a very rustic and non-binary manner. Standing at the centre of the complex nexus of caste, gender and sexual orientation, Bharti is a character which is fleshed out with complex, yet moving nuances that anyone can relate to. She's vulnerable, yet she's strong. Konkona gives one of the most refined and palpable performances of her career in this short film. (ANI)