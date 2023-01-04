Birthday Special: A look at Deepika Padukone's finest performances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is considered one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry.

Since 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, the actor has delivered some outstanding performances for which he received massive love from the audience.

As the diva turns a year older on January 5, take a look at some of her finest performances.

1. Bajirao Mastani



Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released in the year 2015 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Deepika portrayed the role of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao's second wife Mastani and received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. Actors Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra were also a part of the film.

2. Piku



Released in the year 2015 and helmed by Shoojit Sircar, in the film Deepika Padukone portrayed a woman who had to deal with her father's numerous oddities, including his obsession with his bowel motions. 'Piku' is considered Deepika's one of the finest performances. The film also starred actors Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles.

3. Padmaavat



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period action drama film was released in the year in 2018 and also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Deepika played the role of Rani Padmaavati, wife of Rajput ruler Maharawal Ratan Singh who were pitted against Mughal emperor Allauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer). The film's climax demonstrates why Deepika is considered among the best actors of her generation.

4. Cocktail



Deepika received a lot of appreciation from critics and audiences for her portrayal of Veronica, a spoiled, affluent young woman in need of respect, love, and devotion. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film was written by Imtiaz Ali and also starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

5. Chennai Express



Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was a comedy adventure, in which Deepika Padukone played the role of Meenamma and delivered one of the best performances of her career. The film marked Deepika's second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after their super hit film 'Om Shanti Om'.

The 'Break Ke Baad' actor will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Rohit Shetty's next 'Singham Again' alongside Ajay Devgn. (ANI)