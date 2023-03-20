Birthday Special: A look at Rani Mukerji's amazing performances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Actor Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. She began her career in the mid-90s and quickly shot to fame with films like 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Over the years, Rani delivered some path-breaking performances and received various accolades for her acting.

As the actor turns a year older, on Tuesday, let's have a look at some of her top-notch performances.

1. Black



Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Black' was released in the year 2005 and starred Amitabh and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Rani received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film from fans and critics. It was also declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. 'Black' received three national awards in the Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Costume Design categories.

2. Mardaani



Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Rani portrayed the role of a cop in the mystery thriller film and garnered huge appreciation for her performance. The film also starred actor Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. Released in the year 2014, the film was a hit followed by a hit sequel 'Mardaani 2' which was released in 2019 and marked actor Vishal Jethwa's Bollywood debut.



3. Hichki



Rani's performance in the drama film 'Hichki' is seen as one-of-her career's best performances. The film collected over Rs 250 crore worldwide. Apart from the collections, 'Hichki' also won top awards at several international film festivals. In the film, Rani portrayed the role of a teacher who suffered a unique speech disorder.

4. No One Killed Jessica



Based on a true story, Rani portrayed the role of a reporter who spent years looking for justice for the deceased girl. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also starred actor Vidya Balan in the lead role and was declared a hit.

5. Bunty aur Babli



Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles the film was a blockbuster and received massive responses from the audience. Rani and Abhishek played co-artists in the film. 'Bunty aur Babli' gave us some memorable songs like 'Kajra Re', 'Dhadak Dhadak', and 'Nach Baliye'.

Rani was recently seen in the social drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' and received a decent response from the audience. (ANI)

