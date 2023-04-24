Birthday Special: Check out Arijit Singh's heart-touching songs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Arijit Singh has become an emotion for an entire generation, who laugh, cry, and long to listen to his melodies. Maintaining a low profile and trying to escape from the media glare, Arijit has an interesting persona just like how he switches from soulful to peppy numbers with ease and elan. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has given his voice to many A-listers in the Hindi film industry in his decade-old career.

Starting his journey from reality shows and becoming an overnight sensation with 'Tum Hi Ho', Arijit's meteoric rise to stardom is no less than a fairy tale. Despite achieving success and fame, Arijit has stuck to his humble roots which is an added factor to his growing popularity.

As the singer is to ring his 35th birthday on Tuesday, let's listen to some of his most loved numbers, which soothe the soul and heal the mind.

Tum Hi Ho

Composed by Mithoon, and sung by Arijit, the love anthem of "Aashiqui 2" gave rise to the birth of the star Arijit! This heart-wrenching melody is the go-to song of lovelorn 'aashiqs', who wait for their love to be requited.



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Composed by Pritam, picturised on Ranbir Kapoor, this is another soulful track that reflects on love, longing and desire. Arijit's voice resonates with the pain of the star-crossed lover.



Soch Na Sake

Composed by Amaal Mallik, Arijit collaborated with Amaal Mallik and Tulsi Kumar in this song. This recreated Hindi version is equally popular as its Punjabi counterpart.





Muskurane

This soulful song from the movie 'Citylights' is another gem in Arjit's discography. Penned by Rashmi Singh and composed by Jeet Ganguli, 'Muskurane' has an authenticity of emotions attached to it.



Enna Sona

A R Rahman's music, Gulzar's words and Arijit's voice! This love ballad is every lover's fav song to woo his ladylove!



Kabira

Can Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen pangs of heartbreak be expressed so beautifully without Arijit's melodious voice? The Arijit-Ranbir duo is a superhit combination for such heartfelt songs!



Hawayein

Irshad Kamil's words and Pritam's music gave another opportunity to Arijit Singh to pour his emotions into a song of life, love and journey!



Wishing Arijit a happy birthday in advance. (ANI)

