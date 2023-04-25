Birthday Special: From Fame Gurukul to winning National award, a look at Arijit Singh's journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Starting his journey at age of 18 from reality shows and becoming an overnight sensation with 'Tum Hi Ho' in 2011, Arijit Singh's swift rise to stardom is no less than an inspiring tale. It is said luck favours hard work and Arijit's life journey is proof of that. As the singer is turning 35 on Tuesday, let's look at the hurdles he faced in his career to reach stardom.

Began his musical career with the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' back in 2005, when he was 18 years old. The show was judged by lyricist Javed Akhtar and singers Shankar Mahadevan and late singer KK.



He didn't win the show but ended up in sixth position.

But during this reality show stint, Arijit's voice caught the attention of the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who offered to collaborate with him.



And he kept his promise and gave Arijit a chance to sing 'Yoon Shabnami' in 'Saawariya' movie but his version never made it to the film.



Finally, in 2011, he made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer with 'Murder 2' song 'Phir Mohabbat' starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez.



Composed by Mithoon, and sung by Arijit, the love anthem of 'Aashiqui 2' gave rise to the birth of the star Arijit! This heart-wrenching melody is the go-to song of lovelorn 'aashiqs', who wait for their love to be requited. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.

One of the interesting facts that few people are aware that after Kumar Sanu, Arijit is the only Bollywood vocalist to win the Filmfare Awards five times in a row from 2016 to 2020. He won his first Filmfare award in 2016.



In 2019, the singer saw a high point in his career, when he took home the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the 'Padmaavat' song 'Binte Dil'.

Arijit has given many soulful and peppy numbers including 'Kabira', 'Samjhawan', 'Gerua', 'Channa Mereya', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', 'Ae Dil Hai' Mushkil', 'Muskurane'and his latest addition 'Deva Deva'. (ANI)

