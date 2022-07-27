Birthday Special: Take a look at Kriti Sanon's amazing performances

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has proved to be among the talented and versatile actors in the entertainment industry. From her amazing dance moves in the song 'Param Sundari' to her acting skills, the actor never fails to garner attention. As she rings in her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, here is a look at the actor's breakthrough performances.

1. Mimi



Released in the year 2021, the film premiered on Netflix, in which Kriti portrayed the role of a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was an official remake of the the Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!'. She recently received the IIFA Best Actor- Female award for her performance in the film. Apart from Kriti, the film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in prominent roles.

2. Bareilly Ki Barfi



Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the romantic comedy film was released in the year 2017. Kriti portrayed the role of a tomboyish girl who does not believe in following a patriarchal society's rules of marriage. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. The 32-year-old actor received a nomination for the Best Actor-Female at the Star Screen awards for her performance.

3. Heropanti



Kriti made her big Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's production action romantic film 'Heropanti' along with actor Tiger Shroff in the year 2014. She played the role of a small-town girl, who belongs to a family where love marriage is considered a crime and she later falls in love with a Babbloo (played by Tiger) who wants to marry her. Kriti received the IIFA Star Debut of the Year and Filmfare Best Female Debut awards. The film was an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film 'Parugu' and was declared a semi-hit at the box office.

4. Luka Chuppi



Released in the year 2019, the film was a romantic comedy which also starred actors Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The 'Panipat' actor portrayed the role of a journalist, staying in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend (played by Kartik), who later falls into chaos when her traditional family assumes that they are married. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 125 crores at the box office.

The 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Ganpath: Part 1' alongside her first co-actor Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, she also has 'Shehzaada' opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022. (ANI)