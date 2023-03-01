Birthday Special: Tiger Shroff and his magical fitness goals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): When Tiger Shroff made his debut with 'Heropanti' almost a decade ago, very few people could imagine that the actor would establish himself as one of the biggest action stars in the Hindi cinema.Being Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger was and will always be scrutinised for his performance. But the intelligent actor carved a genre of his own, in which, very few could defeat him.

The action star has a huge fan following among kids and young people in the country as well as abroad. Tiger loves to post pictures of his chiselled physique and jaw-dropping videos on social media. Ahead of Tiger's 32nd birthday, let's revisit his unbelievable fitness videos in which, he literally flies and jumps like a superhero.

The video shows Tiger's speed of punching. The opponent must be having a tough time. But Tiger was spot on. His caption read, "Try counting but this is one strong mofo ..took one on his face and still."

In this video, Tiger took on a pro-Thai boxer. The actor called it a 'light' match. Tiger wrote in his caption, "Could feel his bones through my pads...light match with a pro Thai boxer."

Tiger treated his fans with some throwback videos. He could be seen somersaulting at a stretch. "Man the struggle and grind was real! Found some old training footage of little me with not-so-little dreams and my quest to become an action hero," Tiger wrote in the caption of the video.

Some could adore it, some might get fainted. Somersaulting on the sands of a desert on a sunny afternoon is not everyone's cup of tea. Only Tiger could do that.

Whether in sand or water, Tiger is unstoppable. Diving into the swimming pool of Maldives, Tiger made sure, "everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes."

Watching Tiger performing action stunts on the screen is a feast for the eyes. He is truly a 'flying jatt' of the screen. (ANI)