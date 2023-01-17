Birthday Special: Vijay Sethupathi's character video from 'Farzi' out

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], January 16 (ANI): As Vijay Sethupathi turned a year older on Monday, the makers of the upcoming action thriller web series 'Farzi' unveiled the character video.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the video and wrote, "Our admiration for @actorvijaysethupathi can never be #Farzi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CneCP2yAUDI/

The video features the actor as Michael, a supercop on the hunt for con artist Sunny played by Shahid Kapoor.

It also gave a glimpse into the life of the fiery police officer who is eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country and will go to any extent for the same. While the feisty cop prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Artist, it's hard to ignore his affable antics.



Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the movie.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Spanning eight episodes, 'Farzi' is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo's trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. (ANI)

