Birthday wishes pour in for Neena Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Neena Gupta turned a year older on Friday.

Making her mother feel special on her birthday, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared an adorable post.

"Defying age, breaking rules and uninterested in what the world has to say... all while having a lot of fun! That's Neena Gupta and it's her birthday today. Happy birthday mom," Masaba posted along with a smiling picture of Neena.



Neena's close friend and veteran actor Soni Razdan, too, penned a birthday wish for the former on social media.

"Happy birthday best friend forever. Have a wonderful year. May you go from strength to strength. And may we continue our travels when we can for as long as we can," Soni wrote on Instagram.

Neena also got special birthday messages from her 'Badhaai Ho' co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.



Ayushmann posted a picture of Neena Gupta from her initial days in the entertainment industry. "Happy birthday Neenaji," Ayushmann wrote on Instagram Story.

"Neenaji, saalgirah mubarak," Gajraj posted.

Neena is currently staying at her house in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand.

Speaking of her professional life, she has been a part of Indian cinema for over four decades. She made her debut with 'Adharshila' in 1982, and since then she never looked back.

The veteran star had even bagged the National Award for 'Woh Chokri' in 1994. However, it was the TV series 'Saans' that made her a household name.

In 2017, she shocked everyone when she announced that she's out of work. Post that revelation, Neena, bagged movies like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Badhaai Ho'. She was recently seen in 'Sardar ka Grandson' and 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar'.

She has also come up with her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'. (ANI)

