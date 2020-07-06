Birthday wishes pour in for Ranveer Singh as he turns 35

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rang in his 35th birthday on Monday, the film fraternity extended their wishes on social media.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Monday put out a heart-warming post on Twitter for the birthday boy.



In the pictures, the 'Malang' actor is seen hugging Ranveer as they both share a smile. Other snaps show Anil and Ranveer enjoying as they enact a fun skit where the former is seen pointing a gun at Ranveer, while the 'Padmaavat' actor tries to run away.



Sharing an adorable throwback video hugging Ranveer, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared an adorable wish for the birthday boy on her Instagram story.

In the video, Bhumi is seen hugging Ranveer, post which they dance along to the tune 'Yaar Bina chaen kaha re' with the trophies in their hand. Along with the post, Pednekar noted alongside the video, "Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh."

"Kya bolti public, Ranveer Singh, you're all heart and bahut hard," she added.



Posting a monochromatic picture of the birthday boy, Nimrat Kaur extended birthday wishes to the 'Gully Boy' actor on Twitter.

She wrote, "Happiest birthday best guy!!! May this be the year of your dreams and ours with your blinding brilliance back at the movies soon!! You're it @RanveerOfficial. Have a raging, beautiful, massive day, year, decade!! #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh."



Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a throwback video of Ranveer on Instagram, wherein the actor is seen gracing the ramp. Along with the video, he noted, "The #oneandonly #charming #loving #styleinfluencer #fabulous supremely talented birthday boy @ranveersingh ...#happybirthday #love #ranveersingh". (ANI)

