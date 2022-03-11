Birthday wishes pour in for Shashi Kapoor's grandson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The grandson of the evergreen Shashi Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor is celebrating his birthday on Friday.

To make his day even more special, Zahan's cousins and friends from the industry showered him with sweet birthday wishes on their social media handles.

Zahan's cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to wish him. She posted a monochromatic picture of him and wrote, "Happy birthday Handsome @zahankapoor" while adding a heart emoji.





Kareena's close friend and actor Amrita Arora too wished the young man on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of him, sporting a sky blue t-shirt and wrote, "Happy Birthday cutie @zahankapoor".



The director Hansal Mehta too wished the young actor on his Instagram handle. The acclaimed director posted a black-and-white picture of Zahan from the sets of his debut film, 'Faraaz' and wrote, "Happy Birthday @zahankapoor. You are special."



Zahan Kapoor is the son of Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy. He is all set to step his foot into Bollywood with Hansal's thriller film, 'Faraaz'. (ANI)

