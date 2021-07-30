Birthday wishes pour in for Sonu Sood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood, who turned a year older on Friday, has garnered heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans and members of the film industry.

Taking to Twitter, actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "Have a great one my brother. More power to you."

From helping migrants to reach their homes to delivering oxygen cylinders and other medical aid to the needy, Sonu has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanking Sonu for his contribution to society, actor Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sonu pa @SonuSood... thank you for being who you are and the amazing good work you are doing. God bless you."

Actor Sonali Bendre, too, extended birthday greetings to Sonu.



"Here's to another year of making the impossible, possible. Have a blessed birthday," Sonali wrote on Instagram Story.



"Happy Birthday dearest @SonuSood... have a great one my brother. More power to you," actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter.

On Sonu's birthday, Farah Khan also showered the 'Happy New Year' actor with a hilarious wish. She shared a throwback video from one of the shoots, wherein Sonu can be seen washing utensils.



"You know you are best friends when you can celebrate his birthday by making him wash the dishes... happy birthday @sonu_sood it's a joy to shoot with you.. keep doing the impossible and may you reach unattainable glories. Love you," Farah posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the entertainment front, Sonu will be seen in a music video of a new song, which is choreographed by none other than Farah. (ANI)

