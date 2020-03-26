'Bittersweet memories': Mira Kapoor's pre-wedding throwback

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday shared a throwback picture from one of her pre-wedding functions.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share the picture from her Haldi ceremony, in which she is seen with her relatives, appearing to be an emotional mood.

Ready for her Haldi, Mira is seen wearing a white kurta with yellow dupatta paired with light pink bangles, a tiara made from real flowers and heavy kaleeras.



"Down memory lane.. It's the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one's heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration," she captioned the post.

Mira Kapoor married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015. The couple has two children, a son Zain and a daughter Misha. (ANI)

