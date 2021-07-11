'Blessed', says Sara Ali Khan after visiting Assam's Kamakhya Temple

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan recently visited the famous Kamakhya Temple in Assam.

Taking to Instagram, Sara, on Sunday, posted a string of pictures of herself standing in front of the temple. She was dressed in a white ethnic suit.





"#Peace #gratitude #blessed," Sara captioned the post.

Kamakhya temple, which is situated in Guwahati, was closed for many days due to the Covid pandemic. The entry of devotees was reportedly restricted till June 30.

In February 2021, Sara had paid a visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah along with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. She had even shared a few lovely clicks of herself with mother from her visit, wishing friends, 'Jumma Mubarak'.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)

