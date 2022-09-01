Bobby Deol wishes mom Prakash Kaur on birthday with this adorable post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): On the occasion of his mother Prakash Kaur's birthday, actor Bobby Deol took to Instagram and dropped a few adorable pictures with her.

In the first image, Bobby is seen kissing his mother's forehead as she hugs him.



The second image shows the mother-son duo happily posing against a wall covered in snow.





"Happy birthday Maa. Love you," he captioned the post.

Bobby's post was soon flooded with comments from B-Town celebrities, wishing Prakash Kaur on her birthday. Chunky Panday, Ankur Bhatia and Vatsal Sheth showered his mom with love on her birthday.

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Bobby, Dharmendra also has a son Sunny Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby and Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with their father in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. The new part will also star Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny's son Karan Deol.

'Apne', which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. It was released in 2007. (ANI)

