"Bohot hi sundar jodi hai": Juhi Chawla showers blessings on Sidharth- Kiara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Actor Juhi Chawla is the latest celebrity to reach Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

As soon as she exited the airport, paps gathered around her and briefly interacted with her.

"Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko hmari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki," Juhi Chawla said.

Earlier in the day, Juhi took her Twitter, she shared a picture which she captioned, "#sidkiara"



In the picture, she didn't reveal her face clearly and could be seen sitting inside a plane with her cap on.

Juhi Chawla is Kiara's father's childhood friend. On the talk show, 'Social Media Star With Janice', Kiara once revealed, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father's childhood friend."

According to a source close to the couple, the most-awaited wedding has been postponed for a day. The 'Shershaah' co-stars will exchange vows on February 7, i.e., Tuesday.

The duo's wedding festivities have already begun at Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".

Celebrity guests including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput are already in Jaisalmer for the big fat wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film 'Shershaah', based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry. (ANI)