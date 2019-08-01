Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Bole Chudiyan' goes on floors

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Filming for 'Bole Chudiyan' staring ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia began on Thursday.
The romantic drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. The film will be extensively shot in Rajasthan.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter along with pictures from the sets where the director can be seen posing with a clapper board and Nawazuddin riding a bike. In the second snap, the entire team can be seen posing with the clapper board.
In the film, Nawazuddin will croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan', the teaser of which has been released before.
In the 28-second teaser, giving a rustic flavour to the rap, Nwazuddin is seen crooning the song in style. Later, a glimpse of the female lead Tamannaah is seen in the teaser video. The song is penned by Kumaar and composed by Inder and Sunny Bawra.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen joining the cast of the film on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's request.
Earlier, Mouni Roy was roped in to play the main lead opposite the actor, but due to some reasons, was replaced by Tamannaah.
Recently, the 'Sacred Games' actor fame wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for a song. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Fourth season of '13 Reasons Why' to be its last

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Netflix gave a nod to the fourth and final season of its drama series '13 Reasons Why', ahead of the launch of season three, which has been set for an August 23 release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:51 IST

'Super 30' now tax-free in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday became the seventh state to declare Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' tax-free.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:36 IST

Jacki Weaver all set to star alongside Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Australian actor Jacki Weaver has been roped onboard to star alongside Naomi Watts in the family drama 'Penguin Bloom.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

A$AP Rocky testifies in Swedish court

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Rapper A$AP Rocky testified in a Swedish court on Thursday defending his street altercation following which he was put behind bars.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:18 IST

Kartik Aaryan shares behind-the-scene still from 'Pati, Patni,...

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared a fun behind-the-scene still from the sets of his upcoming film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:16 IST

Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:16 IST

Here's why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unfollow everyone on Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have unfollowed every user on their official Instagram handle which goes by the name Sussexroyal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:08 IST

Anshula Kapoor's new fundraising initiative 'Fankind' is winning hearts

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapor's sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to make her mark with her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture 'Fankind.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:51 IST

Justin Bieber poses for selfie with 'best friend' Hailey

Washington D.C. (USA), Aug 1 (ANI): Who can be a better best friend than your wife, and singer Justin Bieber seems to have found one in his better half, Hailey Baldwin.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:29 IST

Bollywood showers love on Taapsee Pannu as she turns 32

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is awaiting the release of her next 'Mission Mangal' turned 32 today with Bollywood stars showering love on the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Confirmed! Taylor Swift to perform at NYC this month

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Fans of Taylor Swift have a reason to rejoice, as the pop star, after releasing her new song 'The Archer,' announced that she will be performing in New York City's Central Park on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:39 IST

'Modern Family' cast recreates first table read picture ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): It seems like the cast of the popular American sitcom 'Modern Family' aren't over the 10-year challenge yet!

Read More
iocl