Bollywood actors extend birthday wishes to politician Aaditya Thackeray

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and others on Saturday extended birthday wishes to Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The stars noted the young politician's hard work and his share of contribution, dedication to the society while giving lovely birthday greetings.

The veteran actor Anil Kapoor addressed that Aaditya is an "inspiration and guidance" among many youths.

Happy Birthday, @AUThackeray. The youth looks up to you and your work for inspiration and guidance. Wishing you all the health, happiness & success," the 'Malang' actor tweeted.



While, Disha Patani, who is also celebrating her birthday today, was among the firsts to wish him a "happiest" birthday.

"Happiest b'day @AUThackeraystay the amazing you and keep shining," the 'Baaghi 2' actor wrote on Twitter.



The recent actor to join the clad in extending birthday wishes was 'Housefull' actor, Riteish Deshmukh.

Deshmukh sent a lovely message wishing the politician "good health, happiness, and love forever."

"My dearest @AUThackeray- wishing you a very happy birthday my brother - more power to you & keep doing the good you are doing," the 41-year-old actor tweeted.



The young politician is the grandson of Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena, and son of present Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, who turned 30-year-old today is serving as Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra. (ANI)

