Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aarya, Image courtesy: Twitter
Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:08 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A number of Bollywood celebrities put their best step forward to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.
Taking to social media, many of them also extended the heartiest wishes to their fans and followers.
"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! May God bless you with the ability to seize every moment and find happiness in everything you do..! spread love... Ganpati Bappa Morya!!" wished Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in 'Arjun Patiala'.

Kartik Aaryan wished his fans happiness, peace, and prosperity on the occasion. "May happiness, peace, prosperity prevails in all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Morya! 4 #HappyGaneshChaturthi!!" he tweeted.

Filmmaker Karan Johar extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to fans and wrote, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi to one and all.....love and light to everyone!"

"Wish you and all your loved ones a Happy Ganesh Chathurthi," wrote actor Farhan Akhtar.

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted a snap of him alongside a Ganesha idol and conveyed greetings to fans.

Expressing happiness over the return of Bappa, actor Tushar Kapoor wrote, "And he's back....thankfully sooner than later! Ganpati Bappa Morya #peace #clarity #grit to all."

The fresh face of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan also wished her fans alongside an idol of Bappa.

Varun Dhawan wished "a very very happy Ganesh Chaturthi" to his fans and followers on Twitter alongside a snap from his popular song 'Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya' from 'Judwaa 2'

(ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:56 IST

