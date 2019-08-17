From left: Kailash Kher, John Abraham, Nikhil Advani
From left: Kailash Kher, John Abraham, Nikhil Advani

Bollywood celebrities bat for -- India First

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17, (ANI): Bollywood celebrities including singer Kailash Kher, actor John Abraham and filmmaker Nikhil Advani on Friday reacted to the ban the Pakistan government has imposed on Indian films.
Kailash Kher said the ban does not make any difference to India.
"With God's grace India, we are capable of developing our motherland. So if Pakistan has banned Indian films, it doesn't matter. It's more likely to be their loss," said Kher.
When asked if the Bollywood should also ban Pakistani actors, he said: "I think before coming to any conclusion, there needs to be unity in the industry itself."
Nikhil Advani, whose recent outing -- Batla House -- will also remain banned in Pakistan, said: "It's not fair that on one side, soldiers are fighting and guarding LoC and we are releasing films."
John Abraham said: "India comes first."
Recently, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan. (ANI)

