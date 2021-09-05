Bollywood celebrities express gratitude this Teachers' Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Teachers play a crucial role in shaping who we become and Bollywood celebrities are marking this Teachers' Day by expressing gratitude for their teachers -- senior actors, directors, parents and others who taught them important lessons.

A slew of celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Angad Bedi, Mahesh Babu and many more took to their respective social media handles on Sunday to thank those who played the role of teachers in their lives.

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a picture of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan along with the message, "Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay."



Actor Angad Bedi shared pictures with actor Amitabh Bachchan, director Shoojit Sircar and his father and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

Along with the lovely pictures he wrote, "Guru-shishya sir @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar dada and my bapu and my guru #bishansinghbedi #teachersday."



Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture with his father and veteran superstar Krishna.

"Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey. #TeachersDay," he added in the caption.



Actor Divya Dutta also took to her Instagram handle and penned a lovely Teachers' Day message.

"Happy #teachers day to the biggest teacher! Dear life! You taught me everything I needed to learn slowly and surely. You sweetly Made sure i@learn all the lessons, tough and fun ones, you had for me!! I am your ardent student loving each bit, growing wiser everyday!! And yes happy teachers day to ma, who taught me how to go to this class of life with a smile always..happy teachers day to all my teachers and to all those who taught me sometbing in life!! Happy #teachersday @drrahulsdutta! Am proud of you for being such an amazing teacher," she wrote.



Several other actors including Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor also extended their greeting for their teachers on this special day.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)