Communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on Lunar surface
Communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on Lunar surface

Bollywood celebrities express hope over Chandrayaan-2 landing

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): As 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the ground station at ISRO centre at Bengaluru, Bollywood celebrities expressed hope over the landing and hailed ISRO for its efforts.
Taking to his Twitter account, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, said that "what was achieved today was no small feat."
"We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat," he tweeted.

Anupam Kher too expressed hope and wrote, "Go... #Chandrayan2... Go. Indians all over the world are with you."

Remaining hopeful, ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, "it will happen, believe."
"Damn. I hope they can restore communication. Hard worK of so many and prayers of so many. It'll happen. BELIEVE!!! Well done ISRO," the 'Article 15' director tweeted.

"Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," ISRO chairman K Sivan had said.
The lander began its descent to the South Pole region of the moon on early Saturday morning.
The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.
The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.
After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.
The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.
India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:18 IST

Justin Bieber slams fan after being criticised for his...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is head over heels in love with his wife and model Hailey Bieber and doesn't care about the haters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:54 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals what's on her to-do list

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her future with husband and singer Nick Jonas, revealing that having children with her beloved husband is on her "to-do list."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:56 IST

Prasoon Joshi pens beautiful poem for team Chandrayaan-2!

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): While the whole country eagerly waits to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-2, lyricist Prasoon Joshi dedicated a beautiful poem for the team of Chandrayaan-2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:09 IST

For Rishi Kapoor, Chandrayaan-2 has already landed!

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The excitement is real! While the whole country is waiting for the moment to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-2, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, unable to contain his excitement, was a bit early to the party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Salman Khan cycles to 'Dabanng 3' set

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Braving the Mumbai downpour, Salman Khan recently cycled his way to the sets of 'Dabanng 3'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:05 IST

Sonam, Dulquer weave the magic of love with 'Kaash'

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a soulful new track from her upcoming movie 'Zoya Factor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:06 IST

Here's the insight from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' first date!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): During a recent event, actor Sarah Hyland opened up about her first date with fiance Wells Adams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:33 IST

John Travolta, Kelly Preston celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:10 IST

Amazon Prime Video unveils trailer for drama-thriller 'The Family Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original Series -- 'The Family Man'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:38 IST

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram hacked

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was hacked on Friday and the star warned fans to stay alert against anything posted by that account.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Power-packed trailer of 'Rambo' out now!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Rambo' starring legend Sylvester Stallone released the trailer of the film on Friday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Wendy Williams throws sarcasm at ex-husband Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams recently opened up about her divorce from her ex, Kevin Hunter.

Read More
iocl