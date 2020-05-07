Bollywood celebrities extend Buddha Purnima wishes

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend greetings to the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha around the world.

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the picture of a Lord Buddha idol.

"Today is Buddha Poornima or Buddha Jayanti when Buddhists all over the world celebrate the birth of the Buddha - the Enlightened One," she tweeted.

"It is said he also attained enlightenment & nirvana on this same day & therefore it is extremely auspicious for these reasons," she further said in the tweet.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhur Dixit Nene also took to Twitter and quoted Lord Buddha.

"As Buddha once said, 'The greatest prayer is patience." - It's time for us to keep our patience and focus on what's best for us as well as the others. #HappyBuddhaPurnima to all!" the actor tweeted.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to Twitter and shared a link to her song 'Buddham sharnam gachchaami', which is also used as a prayer for Lord Buddha.

"Namaskar. Saare Vishwa ko Buddha Purnima ki hardik shubhkaamanayein," she tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of a temple of Buddha and wrote, "Buddha Purnima greetings."

The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha. (ANI)

