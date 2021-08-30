Bollywood celebrities extend Janmashtami greetings on social media

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, Bollywood celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended heartfelt wishes with much spiritual fervour on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B wrote, "Janmashtami ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein."



Actor Raveena Tandon also shared pictures on her Instagram Story and greeted her followers by writing, "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Aap sabhi ko Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkaamnayein. Woh dekho aaya maakhan chor."



Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy! #KrishnaJanmashtami."





Actor R Madhavan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a cute picture of little Krishna saying, "Open your door. I am on the way." Along with the snap, he tweeted, "Wish you all a very Happy and wonderful Janamaashtami. May lord Krishna bless you all with the best of his blessing."



Kangana Ranaut dug out a throwback picture of her visit to Lord Krishna's Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan. Sharing the picture on her IG story, the 'Panga' actor wrote, "#shrinathji #jaishrikrishna."



Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and other members from the Bollywood fraternity also extended their heartfelt greetings on social media.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)

