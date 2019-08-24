Bollywood celebrities extend Janmashtami greetings

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities extended their greetings to their fans and countrymen.

Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of him dressed as Krishna on Instagram.



Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "May Lord Krishna shower his blessings and love on you and your family.. #HappyJanmashtami"



Karishma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Dance India Dance writing, "This Janmashtami, I wish lord Krishna's divine tunes fill your life with bliss and joy. Happy Janmashtami Watch me on Dance India Dance-Battle of the Champions on zeetv, this Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm, on the "Andaaz Apna Apna special" Such a pleasure dancing with the moms of DID champions! dancekajungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions #ZeeTV #danceindiadance @zeetv @zeetvdid"



Glamourous actor Disha Patani also wrote, "May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of love and happiness!

#HappyJanmashtami"



"Wishing you all a very Happy & Prosperous Krishna Janmashtami! #KrishnaJanmashtami," tweeted veteran actor Anil Kapoor



Stylish actor Ajay Devgn shared a soothing picture of Lord Krishna wishing everyone Happy Janmashtami.



Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)

