Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities extend Janmashtami greetings

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities extended their greetings to their fans and countrymen.
Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of him dressed as Krishna on Instagram.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "May Lord Krishna shower his blessings and love on you and your family.. #HappyJanmashtami"

Karishma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Dance India Dance writing, "This Janmashtami, I wish lord Krishna's divine tunes fill your life with bliss and joy. Happy Janmashtami Watch me on Dance India Dance-Battle of the Champions on zeetv, this Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm, on the "Andaaz Apna Apna special" Such a pleasure dancing with the moms of DID champions! dancekajungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions #ZeeTV #danceindiadance @zeetv @zeetvdid"

Glamourous actor Disha Patani also wrote, "May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of love and happiness!
#HappyJanmashtami"

"Wishing you all a very Happy & Prosperous Krishna Janmashtami! #KrishnaJanmashtami," tweeted veteran actor Anil Kapoor

Stylish actor Ajay Devgn shared a soothing picture of Lord Krishna wishing everyone Happy Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.
The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:17 IST

Taylor Swift makes Sirius XM Performance memorable for fans

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop-powerhouse Taylor Swift's recent performance at Sirius XM's Manhattan headquarters on Friday was a memorable one for her fans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:25 IST

Camila Mendes's one year anniversary post is just adorable

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American actor Camila Mendes's recent one-year anniversary post for husband Charles Melton is dripping love.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:09 IST

Passengers on commercial flight stunned to find Prince William,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Passengers traveling to Scotland were shocked to find Prince William and Kate Middleton along with family exiting from the economy FlyBe plane, which was heading from Norwich to Aberdeen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:36 IST

Special prosecutor appointed to probe why charges against Jussie...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Former U.S. Attorney Dan K. Webb has been appointed to probe Jussie Smollett's case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:57 IST

SRK launches heritage postal stamp of Bandra station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan launched heritage postal stamp of Bandra station on the completion of 150 years of the railway station.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:42 IST

Hilary Duff returns for Lizzie McGuire reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American actor Hilary Duff who played the titular character in Disney show 'Lizzie McGuire' is set to return for a spinoff on Disney plus, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:23 IST

Bollywood mourns demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respects and mourn the demise of BJP leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:19 IST

Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his birth anniversary

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional post on Instagram, marking the birth anniversary of her father, Ashok Chopra. In her post the actress shared how her father "knew everything" about her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:01 IST

Cardi B faces lawsuit over a tattoo on album cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): After a tattoo artist sued Warner Bros. over 'Hangover 2' for reproducing Mike Tyson's face tattoo, now Cardi B is facing similar trouble over a distinctive tattoo on the back of a man on her mixtape 'Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Jon Favreau hopes 'Spider-Man' will remain in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): After Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent split, filmmaker Jon Favreau is "optimistic" that there won't be any wrench between Happy and Aunt May's relationship.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:33 IST

Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' to now release in January 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): The release date of Blake Lively starrer 'The Rhythm Section' has been postponed again. The movie will now hit theatres on January 31 next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:12 IST

This is how Ranveer Singh made a fan's dream come true

London (UK), Aug 23 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently did something exceptionally endearing and made a fan's dream come true.

Read More
iocl