Bollywood celebrities extend Janmashtami greetings

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): With the ushering in of the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended their greetings with much spiritual fervour on social media.

A host of celebrities from the entertainment industry took to the social media platforms to wish their fans on Janmashtami.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the first to share the greetings to his followers. He shared a photograph of Lord Krishna on Twitter and extended his wish.



While veteran actor Anupam Kher took the photo-sharing platform Instagram and wrote: "Happy Janmasthami !! May Lord Krishna bless us all."



While 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut explained her admiration and love for Lord Krishna on the auspicious day. The actor mentioned that Lord Krishna is the only "fashionista incarnation of God" as he loved to dress himself up with flowers.

In subsequent tweets posted by Kangana's official team of Twitter read: "Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God ha ha he loved decorating himself with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna, he is not God he is a doorway to madness."



Actor Esha Deol and comedian Kapil Sharma also extended their Janmashtami wishes as they shared adorable pictures of Lord Krishna on their Twitter handles.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)