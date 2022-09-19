Bollywood celebrities extend warm birthday wishes to Shabana Azmi

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): On the occasion of veteran actor Shabani Azmi's Birthday many big bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'Avtaar' actor.

Taking to Instagram, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her story, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Shabana Ma'am. I hope your day is as amazing as you."



Actor Anil Kapoor shared a collage on his Instagram story and wrote, " The journey of your friendship continues with the one and only @azmishabanai8! Happy Birthday."



Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a picture captioning it, "Happy Birthday. Thank you for being such a great inspiration for actors all around the world."





The 'Thappad' actor Dia Mirza wrote, " Happy Birthday Shabana Amma! So lucky to have you in our lives. Love You."



Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar shared a picture with Shabana from his wedding and wrote, "Happy Birthday. Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana will be next seen in a British romantic comedy film 'What's Love got to do with it' directed by celebrated Indian director Shekhar Kapur. The screenplay of the film has been written by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith. The film will hit theatres in the UK on January 27, 2023

Apart from this international project, Shabana Azmi will be seen in R Balki's 'Ghoomer' alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher. Shabana Azmi is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahaani' which has Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. (ANI)

