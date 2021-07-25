Bollywood celebrities laud Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal at Olympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Members from the Indian film industry are all praise for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations Mirabai Chanu. This is incredible. #Cheer4India."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed her happiness.



"Our first medalist is here. You have made India so proud," she posted on Instagram Story.

Congratulating Mirabai chanu on her win, South star Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the silver for weightlifting at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The action has just begun."

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.



"Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia," actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver - Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu." Dia Mirza wrote, "This is precious #MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia."

Taapsee Pannu also extended her congratulations.



"This name and face we will celebrate for years," she wrote on Instagram Story.

"Congratulations Mirabai Chanu on winning our first silver medal at Tokyo olympics," Arjun Kapoor posted on Instagram Story.

Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be held last year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

