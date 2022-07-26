Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Many Bollywood celebrities, on Tuesday, shared heartfelt tributes to soldiers to mark the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Bharat ke veeron ko naman hai. Today we are safe because of them. We can never bow down enough in gratitude. #KargilVijayDiwas."



Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared a video, which he captioned, "Kargil vijay divas par bharat ke Shaheed veeron ko mera salaam. Jai Hind."



Farhan Akhtar dropped a video from his directorial film 'Lakshaya' and captioned it, "In remembrance of our Kargil heroes and martyrs. May their courage, selflessness and sacrifice continue to inspire us and generations to come. Jai Hind #kargilvijaydiwas".



Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher, shared some pictures of the brave soldiers and wrote, "Kisi gajre ki khushbu ko mehekta chodh aaya hun, meri nanhi si chidiya ko chehekta chodh aaya hun, mujhe chaati se apni tu laga lena ae bharat maa, main apni maa ki baahon ko tarasta chod aaya hun. Bharat ke veer sapooton ko naman aur bhaavpurn shraddhanjali jai hind jai bharat #KargilVijayDivas.



Rajkummar Rao shared a post that said, "A day to be remembered Kargil Vijay Diwas. Salute to the brave soldiers who gave their lives for the nation".



The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)