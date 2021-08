Bollywood celebrities pour in birthday wishes for Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Soha Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish actor Sara Ali Khan a happy birthday.

Kareena posted a monochrome picture of Sara on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever."



Sara's aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, too, penned heartfelt birthday notes for their niece.

"My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out," Saba posted on Instagram. Alongside the wish, she uploaded a picture of Sara from her childhood days.



"Happy birthday Sara bia," Soha wrote on her Instagram Story.



Actor Anushka Sharma wished Sara by writing, 'have a super year ahead' on her Instagram Story.

Sara also received an adorable birthday wish from actor and her workout partner Janhvi Kapoor.

"May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so much happiness, success, and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for," Janhvi wrote.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed Sara in the upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', posted a cute wish for his 'mastikhor bacha'.

Taking to Instagram, Rai uploaded a video, wherein Sara is seen making funny facial expressions.



Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, turned 26 on Thursday. (ANI)