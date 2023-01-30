Bollywood celebs congratulate Women's U-19 team on World Cup win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated Team India after they made history and captured the first-ever ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup by defeating England in the finals.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations to our Indian women's team on winning the U-19 World cup! Super proud of each and every one of you."



Actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations!! India lifts the under-19 women's T20 world cup."



Ananya Panday shared a post on her Instagram stories with a "wow" sticker.



Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "CHAMPIONS. Congratulations to our Indian Women's team for winning the U-19 World Cup."



Arjun Kapoor shared a post and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations team India. You all have created history by winning the maiden title of the ICC under-19 Women's T20 World Cup! Chak de India!"





Actor Bobby Deol shared multiple snaps on his Insta story and captioned it, "Congratulations to the team for their World cup #U19."



Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Congratulations to our Indian women's team on winning the #U19T20WorldCup and creating history! Well played CHAMPIONS! #TeamIndia."



Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations #TeamIndia for winning the #U19T20WorldCup. This is truly a proud moment #WomenInBlue."



Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Uff Go Champs."



India put up a terrific display in the final against England to emerge as the first-ever winners at the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa.

Brief score: England 68 in 17.1 overs (Ryana Macdonald Gay 19, Alexa Stonehouse 11; Titas Sadhu 2-6) vs India 69-3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24*, Gongadi Trisha 24; Hannah Baker 1-13). (ANI)

