Amitabh Bachchan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood celebs continue to wish Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:15 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for megastar Amitabh Bachchan after the announcement of his name as the recipient for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Vivek Oberoi who had shared screen space with Amitabh in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..' congratulated the 'iconic' Big B for winning the award.
He congratulated Amitabh on Twitter alongside a picture of him with the actor.
"Big congratulations to the iconic Big B for winning the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward!! It's such a huge honour to be your fan @SrBachchan sir Hats off to your contribution to Indian Cinema. Thank you for always inspiring us all! More power to you sir!" he tweeted.

Arjun Kapoor also wished the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood for winning the prestigious award.
"Many Many congratulations to the Shahenshah of Bollywood @SrBachchan sir for winning the #DadaSahabPhalke award! You are an inspiration to us all!" he tweeted.

Ayushmann Khurrana who has recently worked with Amitabh in 'Gulabo Sitabo' congratulated him on the big win.
"I'm the most fortunate one who got to work with the living legend. Dear @SrBachchan sir, heartiest congratulations for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward," he tweeted.

Saying that Amitabh inspires us every day, Huma Qureshi tweeted, "Dear @SrBachchan sir, heartiest congratulations for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You inspire us everyday."

Kartik Aaryan also extended his warm wished to the veteran actor on social media.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Amitabh has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award and scores of celebrities took to social media to congratulate the actor including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.
Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969.
He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:09 IST

Amitabh has given a lot to Indian cinema: Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday received best wishes from one of his dear friends and old colleague Shatrughan Sinha after being declared as the recipient for this year's Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:50 IST

B-town extends best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): After the announcement of Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar is being bombarded on social media with best wishes from his fraternity friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:31 IST

A glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's Bollywood journey

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who entertained the audience for over four decades has just added another feather to his already-bejewelled cap. The star will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Taapsee's lengthy answer to those questioning her role in 'Saand...

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is known for voicing her opinions on several issues gave a lengthy reply to the Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and others who criticised the actor for her role in the upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Kaitlynn Carter attends 'Dancing with Star' after Miley Cyrus split

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Kaitlynn Carter who recently made headlines after her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus was spotted attending 'Dancing With the Stars' series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:37 IST

BTS' RM donates USD 80,000 to help impaired students

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): RM, member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS recently donated USD 80,000 to help students with impaired hearing, and his gesture is winning hearts on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:11 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are learning parenting strength

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are currently on their 10-day tour to South Africa opened up about learning the art of parenting.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:07 IST

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are foodies on sets of 'This is Us'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): It seems like actor Milo Ventimiglia has forged a great bond with his co-star Mandy Moore on the sets of their series 'This is Us ' where they are often spotted hogging on food.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:00 IST

Gwen Stefani didn't know Blake Shelton existed before 'The Voice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): No matter they are a wonderful couple today, but singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani revealed that she had no idea that Blake Shelton even existed before they met on 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:33 IST

Samantha Barbash threatens lawsuit against 'Hustlers' producers

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Samantha Barbash, who is the inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's character in her latest release 'Hustlers' has threatened to file a lawsuit against the film's producers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:00 IST

Jonah Hill in talks for villain role in 'The Batman'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the Dark Knight's iconic villains in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:18 IST

2019 Emmys record lowest viewership

Washington DC [US], Sept 24 (ANI): The 2019 Emmy Awards not only went hostless for the first-time after 2003, but also recorded an all-time dip in its viewership.

Read More
iocl