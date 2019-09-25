Bollywood celebs continue to wish Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for megastar Amitabh Bachchan after the announcement of his name as the recipient for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Vivek Oberoi who had shared screen space with Amitabh in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..' congratulated the 'iconic' Big B for winning the award.

He congratulated Amitabh on Twitter alongside a picture of him with the actor.

"Big congratulations to the iconic Big B for winning the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward!! It's such a huge honour to be your fan @SrBachchan sir Hats off to your contribution to Indian Cinema. Thank you for always inspiring us all! More power to you sir!" he tweeted.



Arjun Kapoor also wished the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood for winning the prestigious award.

"Many Many congratulations to the Shahenshah of Bollywood @SrBachchan sir for winning the #DadaSahabPhalke award! You are an inspiration to us all!" he tweeted.



Ayushmann Khurrana who has recently worked with Amitabh in 'Gulabo Sitabo' congratulated him on the big win.

"I'm the most fortunate one who got to work with the living legend. Dear @SrBachchan sir, heartiest congratulations for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward," he tweeted.



Saying that Amitabh inspires us every day, Huma Qureshi tweeted, "Dear @SrBachchan sir, heartiest congratulations for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You inspire us everyday."



Kartik Aaryan also extended his warm wished to the veteran actor on social media.



On Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Amitabh has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award and scores of celebrities took to social media to congratulate the actor including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969.

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

