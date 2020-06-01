Bollywood celebs express sorrow over Wajid Khan's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): As Bollywood lost one of its most prominent musicians - Wajid Khan on Monday, several celebrities expressed sorrow and grief over his demise.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan extended condolences to the family of the musician and his friend.

"Rest in harmony my friend. Had the pleasure of working with both Sajid-Wajid most loving and brilliant. My condolences to his family and especially Sajid. #RIPWajidKhan," tweeted Bachchan.

Actor Sonam Kapoor posted a picture from the promotions of her film 'Dolly Ki Doli' in which Khan is seen singing while holding her dupatta.

"Rest in peace #wajidkhan," Kapoor captioned the post.

Actor Parineeti Chopra also posted a message in remembrance of the musician, "Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart."

"Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai," Chopra further said in her tweet.

Mohit Chauhan and Amit Trivedi expressed sorrow over the demise of their fellow musician.

"Shocked and totally heartbroken to hear about Wajid bhai's passing away. This was not his time to go. May Allah bless his soul and give the family strength to bear this huge loss. My heart goes out to Sajid bhai. Stay strong. RIP #WajidKhan," tweeted Chauhan.

"Wonderful composer, wonderful human being Wajid bhai gone too soon.deeply saddened to hear this.may god give strength to his family and friends," tweeted Amit Trivedi.

Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at an age of 42 on Monday.

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.




