Bollywood celebs extend 'Happy Gudi Padwa' wishes

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday took to their social media platforms to extend their heart-warming wishes of 'Gudi Padwa' to their followers.

One of the earliest to extend the Gudi Padwa wishes was actor Ritesh Deshmukh.

Not just a heartiest wish, but the 41-year-old star gave a detailed illustrational video on how to tie the headgear on his Instagram post.



Towards the end, the 'Ek Villan' actor wished everyone a happy Gudi Padwa and also urged everybody to be at home during these trying times.

On the other hand, actor Varun Dhawan also shared a poster on his Twitter handle and wished everyone.



Meanwhile, director Madhur Bhandarkar while wishing everybody, took the opportunity to shed some light on the importance of self-isolation during the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 51-year-old director shared a video on Instagram in which he urged everybody to stay indoors and explained everybody not to do panic-shopping.



"On this auspicious occasion of #GudiPadwa, #Ugadi & #ChetiChand. Let's be safe at home and celebrate this auspicious festival with our family. #StayHomeSaveLives," he captioned the post. (ANI)

