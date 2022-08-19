Bollywood celebs extend Janmashtami wishes on social media

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022, many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut extended heartfelt wishes on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video from one of his films where he can be seen breaking the Dahi Handi, which he captioned in Hindi, "Ala re Ala Govinda Ala."

T 4382 - aalaa re aalaa goviNdaa aalaa !! pic.twitter.com/OxW3Dv52KJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2022



Sharing another post, he wrote in Hindi, "Janmashtami mangalmai ho."



Ajay Devgn shared a post on Twitter in Hindi, which reads, "Jab Krishna Bhagwan aapke saarthi ho, tab zindagi ki har mushkil asaan ho jaati hai. Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnayein."



Veteran actor Hema Malini shared a post, and captioned it, "It is that festival tonite which we all look fwd to with joy & enthusiasm. Yes! It is Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of the Lord who came to earth to annihilate all evil. His Bhagvat Gita is acknowledged as the best treatise on how to live an honorable life."



'Dhaakad' actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture on Instagram stories and wrote, "Last year I went to Vrindavan for Baanke Bihari darshan...Radhe Radhe. Janmashtami ki shubhkamnaen."



Sidharth Malhotra also shared a story on Instagram to wish his fans on Janmashtami.



Comedian Bharti Singh shared an adorable video of her newborn baby Laksh, dressed as Lord Krishna, which she captioned, "thankyou god for everything #krishnajanmashtami #love #golla."



Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared a video and captioned it, "Radhe Radhe bolo Jai Kanhaiya Laal ki #KrishnaJanmashtami."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video from the pooja ceremony and captioned it, "Jai Kanhaiya lal ki. Janmashtami ki shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko."



Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)