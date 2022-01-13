Bollywood celebs extend Lohri wishes to fans

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): As the country is celebrating the joyous festival of Lohri, several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and more, took to their social media handles to wish their fans love and happiness in their life.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wished fans by writing, "Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri."



Abhishek Bachchan also shared an animated picture of Lohri celebration on his Instagram story with a quote which read as, "Happy Lohri. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family".





Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted "Lohri di lakh lakh wadhaiyaan! May this festival bring immense health and prosperity! Stay safe and lots of love from my parivaar to yours."



Veteran actor Hema malini shared an animated picture on her Instagram handle and wished her fans by writing, "For all those celebrating Lohri, wish you all a very happy day! #happylohri #lohri #festivals."



Several other actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kangana Ranaut among others also wished their fans on the auspicious day. (ANI)

