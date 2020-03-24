Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan say -- 'Keep the gym going'

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Big names from Bollywood industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif have no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes in full power at home during the self-isolation period.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose will to remain fit is quite vivid in the latest post he shared on social media on Tuesday. Clad in a gym outfit, the 77-year-old took to Instagram and shared a selfie.

Having weights and treadmill in the background, the Big-B captioned the post as "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! "



Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra expressed their respect and love for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee in the comment section.

On the other hand, the ever-young star of Bollywood Anil Kapoor is all burning it out in the video he shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actor is pushing himself harder as he is seen in the exercise bikes indoors and his gym instructor motivating him to do further.

"Let's keep moving ( indoors )! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit," the 63-year-old actor wrote the caption.



Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has provided a full-fledged workout routine, detailing the type of exercise and the count of each to be followed.

The 36-year-old shared the working out video on Instagram.

"Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe

#Warmup

1.Squat with feet hip-width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps

2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps

3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps

4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps

#Workout:

1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps

2. In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps

3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps

4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps

5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps

6. Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ", the 'Bharat' actor captioned the post.

Many actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the time during the self-isolation period. Many are indulging in their favourite hobbies, while others are using their social media platforms to entertain the audience. (ANI)

