Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Friday paid homage to second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Senior actor turned politician, Hema Malini took to Twitter to pay tribute to the great son of the nation. "We also remember the great son of the nation - Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji whose Jayanti is celebrated today." she wrote.

In remembrance of Lal Bahadur Shastri veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar shared a video chant written by his wife. In the caption she wrote, "Bharat ke poorv pradhanmantri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji ki aaj jayanti hai. Shastri Ji ek bahut acche insaan the, mein unki yaad ko shat-shat pranam karti hun. Unki patni shrimati Lalita Devi Shastri Ji dwara likha gaya yeh bhajan aap sab ke liye." She wrote in the caption.

Actor Randeep also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, along with Mahatma Gandhi. "Two great leaders with a vision and path for the country that's relevant even today.. #GandhiJayanti #LalBahadurShastri" he penned down in the caption.

(ANI)