Bollywood celebs shower Alia, Ranbir with wishes as they welcome baby girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are proud parents of a baby girl and as the couple announced the news on social media, celebrities and fans couldn't keep calm.

Alia took to her Instagram to share the news. In the post, she wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Many B-town celebs took to their social media handles to share congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl."



Bipasha Basu wrote, "God bless little baby girl. Congratulations Alia and Ranbir."



Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Ooooooooooffffff!! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already."



Alia Bhatt's mother veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed...thank you life."





Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote," Congratulations Alia and Ranbir."



Vaani Kapoor wrote, " Congratulations! Wishing you both so much joy and happiness. Lots of love to the baby girl."



Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationsssss Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor may the new born be blessed with abundance of happiness and joy."



Actor Pooja Bhatt wrote, "And just like that, the world is illuminated with light."



The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

The couple on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby's arrival.

After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise. (ANI)

