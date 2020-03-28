Bollywood celebs urge people to observe 'Earth Hour'

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): As today marks the day to celebrate 'Earth Hour', many Bollywood celebrities have urged everyone across the world to turn off their lights between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm as a sign of solidarity.

Dia Mirza was one of the first celebrities to pitch in her support for the cause.

The 38-year-old star, who has been always quite vocal about the measures taken to support the Mother Earth, on Saturday took to Instagram to share a video message.

"2019 saw unprecedented seasonal and weather changes, from climate to people everything was affected," the actor said in her opening remarks in the video.



"Glaciers melting, forest fires, loss of life, loss of biodiversity, and the pandemic coronavirus. These all are reminders of how deeply human lives are connected with nature," she said.

The 'Sanju' actor urged everybody to give up the unnecessary consumption that affects the nature.

"This 28th Of March #EarthHour 2020 as we switch off our lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm IST let's consider one more thing we can #GiveUp. The time to make bigger choices (because we can, we are privileged) is NOW," read the caption.

In the captions, the actor also mentioned she giving up the use of air conditioning at home and in her car.

Joining Dia was actor Randeep Hooda, who also took to his social media handle to urge everybody to follow the 'Earth Hour' today and turn off the lights for one hour to support action on climate change.

The 'Highway' actor tweeted on how people have supported 'Janta Curfew', followed by the 21-day lockdown and requested people to come forward and also support the 'Earth Hour.'



"Now we know we are all in this together and there is no Planet B.. We did it for #JantaCurfew and we have to continue to do it in this 21-day lockdown period. Also, while we #StayHome, let's all also follow the #EarthHour TODAY on 28March & #switchoff from 8:30-9:30pm. @wwfindia," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, actor Bhumi Pednekar documented a video message on the Instagram Stories and appealed her followers to observe 'Earth Hour'.

The 30-year-old star stated that the movement can be considered as a great chance to "reconnect and give back to nature."



The latest name to join the clad is Sonakshi Sinha.

The 32-year-old actor shared a motion video on Twitter, asking her followers to follow the 'Earth Hour' by turning off the lights tonight for an hour.



These are challenging times. I hope everyone is at home & safe. This #EarthHour #GIVEUP going out so we can beat #coronavirus whilst not forgetting our environment! Join me for #EarthHour2020 #switchoff today from 8:30-9:30 PM to save energy & #GIVEBACK to mother Earth@WWFINDIA," she said in a tweet.

The 'Earth Hour' is an annual custom where people worldwide turn off lights to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. (ANI)

