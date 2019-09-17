Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bollywood celebs wish Narendra Modi on 69th birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:19 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish him a long and healthy life.
Vivek Oberoi who starred in Modi's biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' wished him in the sweetest way possible.
The actor posted a video that shows a montage of Modi's photos as Vivek showers praise on him through a self-composed poem.


Filmmaker Karan Johar wished the PM a 'productive and peaceful year.'
"Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead....respectfully yours," he tweeted.

"May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji!" Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted.

Actor and BJP lawmaker, Sunny Deol stated that PM's dedication, commitment, and vision of building a New India will always keep inspiring people.
"Wish you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji. May you continue to serve the nation with all the energy. Your dedication, commitment and vision of building a #NewIndia will always keep inspiring all of us. I pray for your long, healthy and prosperous life. #HappyBdayPMModi," Sunny tweeted.

Calling him 'the man who walks the talk with India,' Ajay Devgn wished Modi.
"Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.

"Wishing you the best of health & happiness on your birthday @narendramodi ji. May our nation soar to greater heights year after year under your leadership and may you continue being the guiding light for India Jai hind!" tweeted Sanjay Dutt.

Anupam Kher also wished the PM on his birthday with a sweet message alongside photos of him with Modi.
"Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come.," Anupam tweeted.

Besides, celebrities like producer Bhushan Kumar, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Paresh Rawal, Randeep Hooda, and Sunil Grover also extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Modi.
Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.
Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi. Whereas, hashtags related to Modi birthday are trending on Twitter.
The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

