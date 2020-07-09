Bollywood condoles demise of Jagdeep, Sholay's 'Soorma Bhopali'

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and Anupam Kher mourned the demise of actor Jagdeep.

The veteran actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, passed away on Wednesday. He was 81.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter soon after the demise of the 'Sholay' actor and remembered working with him in 'Ek Baar Kaho.'

"Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family," tweeted Kapoor.

Senior actor Anupam Kher also took to Twitter to express grief. He also recalled a conversation that he had with the late actor about how difficult it is to make people laugh.

"Ek Aur sitaara zameen se aasmaan mein jaa pahucha. #Jagdeep saab hindi film jagat ke eik bahut hi behtareen kalakar the. Eik hasya abhineta ke naate unka koi saani nahi tha. Eik party mei bahut saal pehle unhone mujhse kaha tha, "barkhurdaar! hasna aasan hai, hasaana bahut mushki hai," aapki kami bahut khalegi," tweeted Kher.

Shatrughan Sinha penned a long note for the departed actor on Twitter.

"Deepest condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor, comedian par excellence, iconic #Jagdeep. He was a great human being & very down to earth. I was not only his neighbour during my initial years but also bought my first car 'Austin' from him," he wrote.

"I had the privilege of working with him in many films including late & great #HarmeshMalhotra films & of course in #RatanMohan Jaggu. He will be remembered for the joys & laughter he brought on screen effortlessly, right from Hum Panchi ek daal ke to the epic #Sholay, entertaining us for almost 6 decades," he added.

Sinha ended the note by extending condolences to his family.

"We have lost one of the finest comedians....the great 'Sholay' of an actor 'Soorma Bhopali'! You will remembered through your legacy & will be fondly missed too. Heartfelt prayers & strength to his sons, wonder actor @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri & family. Rest in peace," tweeted Sinha.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also took to Twitter to condole the demise of the veteran actor.

"Thank you #Jagdeep sahab for enriching our lives with laughter and happiness that will be cherished for a lifetime. Rest In peace Sir. Deepest Condolences to the family, friends and millions of his fans(just like me)," tweeted Riteish.

"Dearest @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO @MeezaanJ am extremely sorry for your loss. May god give you strength in this difficult time. Big hug," he added.

Riteish's wife and 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor Genelia tweeted, "RIP Jagdeep Sahab ... Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you.. All my condolences to the family."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to express sorrow.

"May you rest in peace Jagdeep sahab. Thank you for filling our lives with smiles," he tweeted. (ANI)

