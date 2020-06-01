Bollywood condoles demise of music composer Wajid Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities condoled the demise of music composer Wajid Khan, who breathed his last on Monday.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to post a picture of the musician and penned a condolence message.

"Deeply saddened & shocked by the passing away of a wonderful musical maestro @wajidkhan7 - rest in glory my friend," he tweeted.

"I will miss your smile, your humour.. countless late nights made melodious with your impromptu singing. Condolences to #Sajid bhai and the entire family," his further said.

Actor Akshay Kumar too mourned the demise of the musician.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time," he tweeted.

Film director Karan Johar tweeted, " #RIPWajidKhan your music will always live on...deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. gone too soon."

'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut's team also posted her condolence message.

"Gone too soon, but his music will live on forever. Prayers for #WajidKhan and strength to ace composer's family to bear the loss. RIP #WajidBhai," tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj remembered her meetings with the musician while mourning his demise.

"Have woken up to this terrible terrible news of @wajidkhan7

Wajid's passing away .. Whenever we met we talked about music and things in general," she tweeted.

"He had this childlike innocent mischievous smile that i can never forget . Sang a beautiful song #Kanha for #SajidWajid sad day .. - Rekha," she further said in her tweet.

Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 42.

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)





