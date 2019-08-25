PV Sindhu (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)
Bollywood congratulates PV Sindhu for scripting history

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have showered praises on Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has scripted history by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championships.
Bollywood fraternity extended their wishes and congratulated the badminton star for becoming the first Indian to win the title on Sunday.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan termed Sindhu as an 'exceptional talent'.
"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships... Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history!"

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated Sindhu on her win.
"What a proud moment for India. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1
on this amazing achievement of becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold at the #BWFWorldChampionship! #WhoRunTheWorld"

Calling her win a terrific performance, Anushka Sharma wrote: "First Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019...
@Pvsindhu1 what a terrific performance! Congratulations.. you go girl "

Versatile actor Tapsee Pannu took to Twitter to laud Sindhu's game.
"Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen , let's welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!! It's THE GOLD finally!!!!!!

#BWFWorldChampionships2019"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher called Sindhu's journey 'inspirational'.
"Congratulations dearest @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind."

Arjun Kapoor also congratulated Sindhu and wrote, "Aaaaand she's done it!! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019."
"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 whatta Proud moment!!!!" tweeted Swara Bhasker.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

