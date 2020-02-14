Bollywood divas call for self-love this Valentine's Day

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): As netizens continue to pour their heart out for their loved ones on the occasion of Valentines' Day, Bollywood divas are using the day to spread the word about self-love.

Initiating the trend, style icon and actor Kiara Advani shared pictures of herself from different photoshoots.

Expressing her love for herself, the actor captioned the picture, "Self-love is a superpower. When things change inside you, things change around you. Happy Valentine's Day!"

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Yami Gautam also shared a picture of herself wearing a copper coloured mesh dress and wrote, "To fall in love with yourself is the first secret of happiness'...#happyvalentinesday."

Actor Shruti Hassan also shared several pictures of herself in which she is seen holding a rose flower in her mouth.

"It's a cliche but there is no greater love than the love you give yourself :) happy Valentine's Day," she captioned the picture.

Other celebrities who extended their Valentine's wishes on the day are Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

