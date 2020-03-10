Bollywood divas Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and others celebrate Holi

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): As the country on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours - Holi - Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan also took a dip in her "favourite" colour.

Khan took to her newly-launched Instagram account to share a short video of herself with cheeks slightly coloured in pink colour.

The 'Jab We Met' actor is seen slaying in the video wearing black wayfarer, white top and hair tied in a bun.



"I think pink is my colour. Agree?" she captioned her very first Holi post on Instagram.

Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with her sons on Instagram.

In the picture, Kapoor and her sons are seen standing in their balcony as coloured water is being splashed on them.



"Real life Mental mom ! and wouldn't have it any other way. Happy Holi all !" Kapoor captioned the picture.

Pataudi scion, Soha Ali Khan also celebrated the festival with her husband and her daughter Inaaya.



"Happy holi ! A time to forgive even if you can't forget ... a time to spread happiness and love," Khan captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor also took to Instagram to express her love for her husband in the Holi style.

In the picture, Mira is seen flaunting 'SK' which stands for Shahid Kapoor and a heart scribbled on her neck with gulaal.



She is seen wearing a Holi-themed multicolour shirt and left her locks loose.

"Love life in technicolour," she captioned the picture.

Many other Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and others celebrated the festival and shared the pictures on social media. (ANI)

