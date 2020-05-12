Bollywood divas support 'Lockdown Mein Lockup' initiative to help domestic abuse victims

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Bollywood divas on Monday raised their voices in support of the 'LockDown Mein LockUp' initiative to help women facing domestic violence by sharing selfies along with the names of victims on social media.

Karisma Kapoor shared her black and white selfie with the name of a domestic violence victim and wrote, 'I am Ankita' and talked about the initiative and urged her followers to raise funds to raise resources to fight domestic violence. "I am her voice today and the voices of many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp. Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence," she wrote.



Kapoor added, "You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @sonamkapoor @natasha.poonawalla @tamannaahspeaks to lend their voices and help out too."



Bipasha Basu also shared a black and white picture with the name of the victim, and wrote, 'I am Ankita.' I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp."

The actor further nominated Dia Mirza and Malaika Arora to support the initiative against increasing instances of domestic violence. She wrote, "You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @diamirzaofficial @deannepanday and @malaikaaroraofficial to lend their voices and help out too."



Picking the name of another domestic violence victim Jayshree, Swara Bhaskar also shared her selfie with the name of domestic violence victim and wrote 'I am Jayshree'. She also urged her followers to support the initiative and raise funds against domestic violence. She shared the same message and nominated celebrity friends including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Richa Chaddha, Mini Mathur and others. (ANI)

