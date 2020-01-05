Bollywood divas urge people to donate, act on Australia bushfires

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): With the big blaze in Australian state of Victoria destroying the flora and fauna of the area inch-by-inch, Bollywood divas including 'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar are taking to social media platforms to share their concern over the major environmental degradation.

Bhumi Pednekar, who recently launched her pan India campaign of 'Climate Warrior,' reposted a post about the bushfires from climate activist Greta Thunberg and explained how it could be related to the current climate emergency in the world.

Actor Dia Mirza, who has always been vocal about social issues, also shared a post about the devastating disaster on her account. The actor shared a picture of a seemingly helpless koala bear held by fire security officials and penned a long caption urging the people to act on the situation.

"This is also real. This is also happening. This must stop. We can stop this. Come together. Stay united. Act on climate. Invest in nature. Secure/protect forests. Grow indigenous trees. Empower organisations and individuals who make a difference. Learn the facts. Don't be scared. Don't run. Don't hide. Face it. Feel it. Spend time with children. HEAR them," reads Mirza's caption.

Pataudi scion Soha Ali Khan shared a series of informative pictures about the growling forest fires and wrote: "It is hard to imagine that while we are on holiday in Sydney having such a wonderful time in the parks and farms, there are catastrophic fires blazing in many parts of Australia, not so far from us."

"People have lost their lives, their homes and millions of animals have been killed. In case you have only just started reading about the fires in Australia, here is what you need to know about them and how you can help," further read her caption.

Singer and model Shibani Dandekar, who has spent a considerable chunk of her life in Australia, also took to Instagram and shared a series of heartbreaking pictures from the bushfires and wrote a heartfelt post.

"These haunting images illustrate the state of a country i've called home for as long as I can remember! Today bloodred skies loom over Australia in what is the most apocalyptic catastrophe this nation has faced! With temperatures soaring at 48 degrees C, the bush fires are raging and difficult to contain as they are far too big and are now creating their own weather patterns causing lightening strikes that start new fires," read a part of her caption.

Dandekar further urged her fans to donate for helping those affected by the bushfires. She shared the link to the donation in her bio and mentioned the same in her caption.

The raging wildfire that has already destroyed around 12 million acres of land and 1500 homes is still far from coming under control. 23 people have given their lives to the crisis, reported Fox News. (ANI)

