Bollywood extends condolences to families affected in Vizag gas leak incident

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): As the country woke up to the news of Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities extended their condolences to the affected families.

Bollywood celebrities including film director Karan Johar, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, and others took to social media to express grief over the deadly incident.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and said, "Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy."

'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut's team also posted her condolences from on Twitter.

"The terrifying news of the #VizagGasLeak is deeply shocking. My prayers and thoughts with everyone who lost their families and hope everyone who've suffered recover soon #Visakhapatnam #VizagGasTragedy," tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut.

'Toilet' actor Bhumi Pednekar also took to Twitter to express grief over the incident and said, "Deeply pained to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. I'm praying for the safety and well-being of everyone there."

"Condolences to the families of the victims," her tweet further read.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to Twitter to extend condolences to the affected families.

"The tragic news of Visakhapatnam Gas Leak is extremely shocking. My prayers are with everyone of the city. Condolences to the families of the victims. #PrayForVizag," he tweeted.

'Highway' actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted about the incident and said, "my heart goes to all the people affected by the #VizagGasLeak."

"I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Speedy recovery to all those who've suffered in this tragic incident. Stay safe everyone #VizagGasLeak #Vishakhapatnam," his tweet further read.

Film director Karan Johar tweeted, "saddened and pained to know of the #Vishakapatnam gas leak...prayers."

Film producer Bhushan Kumar also took to Twitter to express sorrow over the gas leak incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the gas leak & prayers with the ones affected by this terrible tragedy. #VizagGasLeak," tweeted Bhushan Kumar.

Around 800 people have been admitted to the hospital and ten have lost their lives after a styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village. The mishap took place at the LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning. (ANI)

