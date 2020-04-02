Bollywood extends Ram Navami wishes to people

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): As the 9-day-long festival of Navratri came to an end on Thursday marking Ram Navami, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend their wishes to their fans.

Ram Navami is the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Sri Ram.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and posted two pictures of the Lord and expressed his happiness on the occasion.

"Aap sabhi ko Ram Navami ki hardik Shubhkamnayein. Prabhu Ram aapki aur aapke parivaar ki raksha karein. Jai Shree Ram (Wish you all a very happy Ram Navami. I wish Lord Rama protects you and your family)" tweeted Kher along with the pictures.



Anupam's wife and actor Kirron Kher, who is also a lawmaker, extended her Ram Navami wishes to everyone by sharing a sketch of the mighty lord.



"Ram Navami ke is paavan avsar par, aap sabhi ko haardik shubhkaamnayein (My greetings to you all on this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami)," Kher tweeted in Hindi.

She also said that she wishes that Lord Ram gives strength to medical practitioners to fight COVID-19.

"Bhagwaan Ram COVID-19 ke khilaaf is ladaai ke liye swasthkarmiyo ko shakti dein aur humein ek dusre aur prashaasan ka saath dene ke liye Sabuddhi dein. Jai Shree Ram (I wish Lord Ram gives strength to medical practitioners to fight COVID-19 and I wish he that he blesses us with sense so that we support the administration and each other)," her tweet further read.

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a picture of herself with Lord Ram in the backgrounder on Instagram and wrote "Jai Shri Ram," in the caption.



"Jai Shree Ram! Ram Naomi ki sabko badhai ho!( Jai Shree Ram! My greetings to all on Ram Navami)" tweeted veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.



Ram Navami, being celebrated today, was slated to be a grand affair across the country with thousands of Rath and Shobha yatras to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya post the Supreme Court verdict.

However, with COVID-19 outbreak and appeal by the Prime Minister to stay home to avoid the risk of getting infected, the celebrations have been put on hold. (ANI)

